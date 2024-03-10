LS polls: Four BRS leaders and one Congress leader from Telangana join BJP

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including two former MPs, and a Congress leader from Telangana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday as the ruling party looks to boost its Lok Sabha tally in the southern state.

Those who joined the party are Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Nayak, both former MPs, former BRS MLAs Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, and Srinivas Gomase, who was in the Congress.

The leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman welcomed them and said while the leaders of other parties are working for the future for their sons and daughters, Modi is working for the country.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on the occasion that people are fed-up with "dynastic and corrupt" parties and praised these leaders for their work in different capacities.

The BRS is now "triple B party", Chugh said, describing them as "baba, beta and baby", a reference to its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and daughter.

These three ran a corrupt government in the state, he alleged.

Prime Minister Modi's work for 10 years with zero tolerance against corruption has impressed the people, he said. PTI KR AS AS