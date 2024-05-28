LS polls: Give Congress 'rejection injection' on June 1, says Irani

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday appealed to people to ensure the victory of BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon and asked them to give the "rejection injection" to the Congress in the June 1 polls.

Advertisment

Irani was addressing a rally in favour of Tandon, who is pitted against Congress nominee Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

Addressing the gathering here, she spoke about various initiatives, including the MUDRA Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and opening of bank accounts of the poor, taken by the Narendra Modi government in the past 10 years.

The BJP leader also touched upon several initiatives for women empowerment.

Advertisment

Irani said that 80 crore people in the country are getting free ration.

"How many of you know here that 80 crore people have been getting free ration from the government since Covid period?" she asked the gathering.

After many among the gathering raised their hands, Irani asked, "Had there been the Congress government during that difficult time, would the Congress' middlemen have allowed the distribution of free ration to the poor or sold them in the black market." "I have come to appeal to you to visit the polling booths on June 1 and press the 'lotus' (BJP symbol) button and give the rejection injection to the Congress," she said.

Advertisment

Irani also spoke about the Modi government's initiative of constructing 11 crore toilets.

The Union minister for women and child development said the bank accounts of 23 crore women were opened under the Modi regime.

Under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA yojana, Irani said that if anybody wants to start a business, then a sum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh is given.

There are 1.82 lakh beneficiaries of the MUDRA yojana in Chandigarh alone, she added. PTI CHS AS AS