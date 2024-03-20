LS polls: Haryana police establishes election cell for free, fair voting

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) To ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, the state police has established an election cell at the police headquarters, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"This cell will work towards maintaining law and order and ensuring adherence to the model code of conduct (MCC), allowing citizens to exercise their franchise impartially and without fear," it said.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said, "The election cell will also monitor various crucial election-related activities." Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, will oversee the cell's operations set up in Sector-6, Panchkula.

DSP and ASP-level officers in all the districts will act as nodal officers. These officers will submit daily reports on the prescribed aspects, it said.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25.

The cell will monitor adherence to the guidelines set forth under the MCC throughout the state.

The cell will identify critical areas and ensure adequate police deployment. It will remain operational round-the-clock with staff present even during the gazetted holidays and weekends, the statement said.

Kapur emphasised the multi-layered monitoring system implemented across the state to ensure peaceful elections. The police will vigilantly monitor adherence to the MCC and maintain law and order throughout Haryana, he said.

Kapur urged the citizens to cooperate with Haryana Police in conducting free, fair and peaceful elections.

He encouraged everyone to exercise their franchise without fear or inducement.