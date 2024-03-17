LS polls: Haryana seeks 200 companies of central forces

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Haryana has sought 200 more companies of the central forces to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful polling as the election for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 25.

When asked about security related measures for the polls, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said the state has already got 15 companies of the central armed police forces.

"In addition, the state's director general of police has send a proposal to Haryana's Home department with a request of 200 companies of the central forces. Once that proposal is forwarded to us (by the Home department), a committee under my chairmanship will approve that demand and send it to the Election Commission India for further action," Agarwal told reporters here.

Additionally, Haryana Police and home guard personnel will be deployed for security during the elections, he said.

Agarwal said that Haryana had got 95 companies of the paramilitary forces in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

When asked why more than double companies have been demanded this time, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said, "I think we had sought about the same or more number of companies last time." Asked that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with announcement of the general elections, will the Nayab Singh Saini government need to take permission if it goes for a cabinet expansion, Agarwal said if the government needs any clarification then we will send it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for obtaining their clear opinion.

"If the government feels that taking permission is necessary then they will make a reference to us and we will refer to the ECI," he said.

In Haryana, nearly 1.99 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes for the 10 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

Agarwal said the total polling stations in Haryana are 19,812. Of this, 2,289 are "vulnerable" while 63 are "critical", he added.

The number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group is over 3.65 lakh, he said.

Agarwal said the voters aged between 20 to 29 years are 39,31,717.

Over 2.64 lakh voters are aged above 85 years and they can use the postal ballot facility in the elections, he said.

The CEO said in Haryana, there are 11,028 voters who are aged above 100.

Persons with Disabilities are over 1.48 lakh, Agarwal said, adding those having disability of more than 40 per cent too can avail postal ballot facility.

Agarwal said the number of voters, on an average per assembly constituency, is 2.20 lakh while this average for parliamentary segment is over 19 lakh.

He said with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force and now the Haryana government cannot announce any new scheme.

However, the projects already underway will continue, he added.

To address complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission has developed the C-Vigil app, where any citizen can submit videos and audio recordings. Action will be taken within 100 minutes upon receiving complaints, he assured.

Agarwal said that in the previous Lok Sabha elections, a voter turnout of 70 per cent was recorded whereas efforts will be made to increase it this time.

Giving details about poll schedule for Haryana's 10 seats, Agarwal stated the notification for the elections will be issued on April 29.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

Voting will take place on May 25 followed by counting on June 4.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for voting and adequate EVMs are available, he said.

Agarwal emphasized the importance of conducting the elections impartially and in a transparent manner.

He urged the political parties and contesting candidates to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and appealed to the voters to participate actively in the elections.

Agarwal emphasized the role of the media in raising awareness among the voters about the importance of voting.

On a question regarding the EVMs, he said, "The EVMs which are needed are available with us. They are kept properly sealed in strong rooms. These machines were sealed in the presence of representatives of political parties." "The EVMS will be distributed from the district headquarters to the assembly headquarters later. These will be randomly assigned to individual polling stations," he added.

Replying to a question, he said all people who have been given official vehicles cannot use them for any kind of electoral campaign.

Besides, the government guest houses or rest houses will not be used for any kind of political activity. They will be used only for stay purposes, Agarwal said. PTI SUN AS AS