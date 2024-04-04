LS polls: Hema Malini files nomination from Mathura

Mathura, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday filed her nomination papers from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Malini, who was elected MP from Mathura in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, was named the BJP candidate from the seat for the third consecutive time.

State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the filing of nomination papers by Malini.

Talking to reporters, Malini said, "I will tell the public that I have come here for the third time for further development and will complete all the work that is left. With the help of everyone, there will be development here." She said this time in the Lok Sabha elections, the completion of cleaning work of the Yamuna river in Mathura, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg and a railway track will be the key issues.

Asked why the river could not be cleaned in the last 10 years, Malini said, "It is not that easy. Even in 50 years, no one has done it... It is difficult to do it in 10 years. Another 50 years are needed for this. Still, we are doing it. Modi ji is there, Yogi ji is there, we all together will do it quickly." When asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks against her, Malini said, only those people who have achieved something life are targeted.

When asked why Congress did not initiate action against its leader, she said, "I don't know. They should learn from our prime minister how to respect women. They should also respect women." Voting will be held in Mathura on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 4. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5 while names can be withdrawn till April 8. PTI ABN RHL