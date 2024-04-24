LS Polls: High-octane campaign ends as Kerala prepares for voting

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 (PTI) The over month-long, high-octane public campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls drew to a close in Kerala on Wednesday, with various political parties holding massive rallies and road shows across the state, marking its culmination.

Candidates wrapped up their final outdoor campaigning by touring major centres of the constituency, reaching out to voters, and reassuring their votes.

The high-spirited finale of the open campaign was marked by hundreds of activists from various parties converging at particular places in each constituency, showcasing their strength by playing songs aloud, raising thunderous slogans, waving party flags, and distributing pamphlets.

Even the final day of election campaign was marked by the presence of various national leaders in the state, including Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who addressed public meetings in various constituencies. PTI LGK ROH