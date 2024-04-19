LS polls: Himachal CM Sukhu directs Cong workers to highlight his govt's achievements

Shimla, Apr 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed all Congress workers and office bearers to effectively highlight the state government's achievements among the people of the state in order to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister said this during a meeting of the Congress leaders from the Mandi parliamentary constituency that was organised at the Rajiv Bhawan here to formulate a strategy to win the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, Sukhu said the party has fielded a capable and experienced young leader Vikramaditya Singh, who will win the upcoming elections with a huge margin.

He said the Congress will win all the four Lok Sabha seats and six Legislative Assembly in the upcoming by-elections.

Sukhu said the Congress government in the state has taken many notable decisions during its 15-month tenure and has worked in public interest.

"A historic step has been taken by restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the employees. Apart from this, a guarantee to provide Rs 1,500 per month under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme has also been given to the women," he said.

The chief minister said that despite the difficult economic conditions of the state, the government provided full help to the people affected by the disaster that occured in the monsoon season last year.

Sukhu said that Mandi district was the most affected by the disaster and added that during this period, neither the BJP government at the Centre gave any special financial help to the state nor did the state BJP leaders provide any support in relief works.

He also said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is completely stable and it will complete its five-year tenure.

"Those who tried to murder democracy will soon be put behind bars" he added.

During the meeting, Congress candidate from Mandi and Public Work Minister Vikramaditya Singh said this parliamentary constituency is his birthday place as well as work place.

He said that his father Late Virbhadra Singh, Pandit Sukhram and his mother Pratibha Singh have represented this constituency.

Singh said the Mandi parliamentary constituency is a stronghold of the Congress and added he will register a massive victory in the upcoming elections with the blessings of people. PTI/COR AS AS