LS polls in Delhi: BJP makes inroads in dalit pockets, INDIA bloc candidates dominate in minority areas

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The BJP made inroads into the SC reserved assembly segments in Delhi while the INDIA bloc candidates performed well in areas dominated by the Muslim community in the Lok Sabha polls for seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.
The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for a third time in a row, defeating the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners AAP and Congress.
There are 13 SC reserved assembly constituencies out of the total 70 seats in Delhi. All these reserved seats are currently held by the AAP MLAs.
Each of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi has 10 Assembly constituencies each. There are roughly seven Assembly segments spread over Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seats that have a sizeable number of Muslim voters in the city.
The BJP had an extremely poor record of victory in these reserved seats in successive Assembly polls in Delhi.
BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra, who won from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, managed to get more votes in SC reserved Assembly segments of Kondli and Trilokpuri than his nearest AAP rival Kuldeep Kumar.
Kumar even secured less votes than Malhotra in Kondli represented by him in Delhi Assembly. He got 57,985 votes against 59,551 votes pozled by Malhotra.
In North East Lok Sabha seat, Manoj Tiwari who won against Congress candidate Kanahiya Kumar, got 80,757 votes in reserved Gokalpur Assembly seat. Kanhaiya managed to get 70,159 votes.
In Seemapuri, Kumar polled slightly more votes than Tiwari. He got 66,604 votes as against 61,017 votes obtained by Tiwari.
In North West Delhi reserved Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Yogender Chndolia defeated Udit Raj of Congress by over 2.9 lakh votes. Chandolia also got more votes in the SC reserved Assembly constituencies of Bawana, Nangloi Jat and Mangolpuri while Raj got more votes in Sultanpuri reserved seat, under the parliamentary constituency.
The BJP's New Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate, Bansuri Swaraj, got 52,562 votes in reserved Karolbagh Assembly segment as compared to 45,416 of AAP candidate Somnath Bharti. In Patel Nagar reserved seat too, Swaraj got more votes than Bharti.
The sitting Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand who recently resigned as minister in Kejriwal government, managed to win just 1,170 votes from his own constituency as a BSP candidate in the polls.
Kamaljeet Sehrawat also got more votes in the Madipur reserved Assembly segment under the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. She defeated AAP's Mahabal Mishra by over 1.9 lakh votes. BJP winner from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also got more votes in the Deoli reserved Assembly constituency as compared to AAP candidate Sahi Ram.
The performance of INDIA bloc candidates was far better in the Assembly constituencies having sizeable number of Muslim voters .
Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar secured much higher votes than Tiwari of BJP in the Seelampur, Babarpur and Mustafabad Assembly segments having sizeable numbers of Muslim voters. Kanhaiya got 88,708 votes as against 37,697 votes of Tiwari in Seelampur.
In Chandni Chowk, JP Agarwal of Congress got more votes in Matia Mahal, Chandi Chowk and Ballimaran Assembly segments, under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, as compared to BJP's Praveen Khandelwal.
Agarwal got 65,912 votes in Matia Mahal compared to 18,299 polled by Khandelwal who ultimately won the Chandni Chowk seat.
AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar also managed to win more votes from the Okhla reserved Assembly segment under the East Delhi parliamentary seat, compared to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.