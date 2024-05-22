LS polls in Maharashtra: At 56.89 per cent, 5th phase final turnout beats 2019 figure

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) The final turnout in the 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of general elections stood at 56.89 per cent, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

These seats – Dindori, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South – had recorded an average turnout of 55.38 per cent in 2019.

The figure is an increase of 2.56 percentage points over the 54.33 per cent voting announced late Monday when the polling was held.

According to the state electoral office, the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency in Nashik district recorded 66.75 per cent polling, the highest among the 13 seats followed by Palghar at 63.91 per cent.

The final turnout in the Nashik parliamentary constituency stood at 60.75 per cent, Dhule 60.21 per cent, Bhiwandi 59.89 per cent, Mumbai North constituency 57.02 per cent, Mumbai North East 56.37 per cent, Mumbai North West 54.84 per cent, Mumbai South Central 53.60 per cent.

Thane at 52.09 per cent, Mumbai North Central at 51.98 per cent, Kalyan at 50.12 per cent and Mumbai South at 50.06 per cent remained in the bottom four.

Altogether, 2,46,69,544 persons were eligible to cast their ballots in these constituencies of whom 1,31,38,526 were men, 1,15,28,278 women, and 2,740 were from the third gender.

A total of 1,40,34,598 exercised their franchise including 76,57,029 men, 63,76,907 women and 662 from the third gender.

The fifth phase also marked the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Votes will be counted on June 4. PTI ND NR