LS polls in Noida: Liquor shops to stay shut for 48 hours from 6 pm tomorrow

Noida, Apr 23 (PTI) With Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26, liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency will remain closed for a period of 48 hours from Wednesday evening, officials said.

District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava said the enforcement of the order will be strictly ensured in Gautam Buddh Nagar and violators will face legal action, including penalty or jail, in compliance with the rules.

"As per rules, liquor outlets should close down 48 hours ahead of the election. Here, all authorised liquor outlets will remain closed from 6 pm on Wednesday (April 24) to 6 pm, or end of voting time, on Friday (April 26)," Srivastava told PTI.

"Excise officials are continuously monitoring the sales of liquor in Noida and Greater Noida in view of the elections and inspecting all complaints of irregularities to ensure timely action," the officer said.

During the period of closure, any person found selling liquor illegally would face strict legal action, including penalty or jail term, as per Excise laws, he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI KIS NB NB