LS polls in Punjab: BJP's Hans, Cong's Zira, BSP's Garhi file nomination papers

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) BJP candidate from the Faridkot seat Hans Raj Hans and Congress nominee from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat Kulbir Singh Zira on Thursday filed their nominations.

Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Jasvir Singh Garhi too filed his nomination papers from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Hans, who filed his papers in Faridkot district, was accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sitting MP from North West Delhi seat, Hans is pitted against AAP's Karamjit Anmol, Congress party's Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot reserve seat.

Earlier, former MLA and Congress candidate Zira filed his papers in Tarn Taran district. Zira was accompanied by his family members when he filed his papers.

From Khadoor Sahib seat, Zira will face AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, radical preacher Amritpal Singh and SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Meanwhile, a total 28 candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday in the state.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said one candidate each filed nomination papers from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Two candidates each filed their nominations from Sangrur, Amritsar, Bathinda and Ferozepur, three from Patiala, three from Anandpur Sahib, four from Khadoor Sahib and five candidates from Ludhiana filed the nomination papers.

The CEO said no candidate filed his nomination papers for Gurdaspur and Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats on Thursday.

A total of 61 candidates have filed their nomination papers since May 7, when the nomination process began in the state for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Nominations will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17. PTI CHS NB