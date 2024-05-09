LS polls in Punjab: BJP's Hans, Cong's Zira file nomination papers

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) BJP candidate from the Faridkot seat Hans Raj Hans and Congress nominee from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat Kulbir Singh Zira on Thursday filed their nominations.

Advertisment

Hans, who filed his papers in Faridkot district, was accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sitting MP from North West Delhi seat, Hans is pitted against AAP's Karamjit Anmol, Congress party's Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot reserve seat.

Earlier, former MLA and Congress candidate Zira filed his papers in Tarn Taran district. Zira was accompanied by his family members when he filed his papers.

Advertisment

From Khadoor Sahib seat, Zira will face AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, radical preacher Amritpal Singh and SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The nomination process for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab began on Tuesday.

It will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. PTI CHS NB NB