LS polls: Industrialist Gautam Adani, UP guv Anandiben Patel exercise their franchise in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, industrialist Gautam Adani and spiritual leader Morari Bapu were among prominent personalities who cast their votes in Gujarat in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday and urged the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

A post in the governor's 'X' handle said, "Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel exercised her franchise today with her family at Shilaj Primary School, Shilaj, Ahmedabad and appealed to all the voters to vote." Candidates of the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and leaders from social and corporate sectors, including Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, spiritual guru Morari Bapu, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, among others, exercised their franchise during the day.

"This is a mahaparv of democracy, and I would appeal to all the citizens to cast their votes because that is how democracy wins. India is marching ahead and will continue to do so," Adani told media persons after casting his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Proud to have voted with my family today. Voting is a right, privilege and responsibility we all share as citizens of this great nation. Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India. Jai Hind." Morari Bapu cast his vote in Bhavnagar and said voting is both a right and duty, and every citizen should exercise their franchise.

"For India, whose democracy is respected all over the world, the festival of voting is underway in Gujarat and other parts of the country. As a citizen, I express my right and duty (by casting a vote). Everyone should cast his vote as part of the election and express his right and duty towards the country," he said.

Congress leader Gohil called voting a sacred festival of the election process.

"In a democracy, the people know and decide. A voter must use this to decide who will be his voice for the next five years," Gohil said.

Targetting the BJP, the MP said the party is full of arrogance for claiming that its candidates will win by a margin of over five lakh votes.

"I salute the voters of Gujarat. Despite the misuse of administration and money, the BJP has failed to threaten or buy them in its favour," he said. PTI KA PD MVG ARU