LS polls: INLD's Abhay Chautala slams rival candidates in Kurukshetra constituency

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) INLD candidate from Kurukshetra Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday attacked his BJP and AAP rivals in the Lok Sabha constituency, saying "pretending" to carry sacks of grains or to harvest crops does not make them well-wishers of labourers and farmers.
Chautala also asked where Naveen Jindal (BJP candidate) and Sushil Gupta (AAP nominee) were during the farmers' movement against the now-repealed farm laws.
The INLD leader's remarks came a day after Jindal carried a bag full of wheat on his shoulders and loading it into a truck in the Radaur grain market of Yamunanagar on Wednesday while campaigning.
Likewise, Aam Aadmi Party's state unit chief Gupta harvested crops during campaigning.
"Pretending to carry sacks of grains on the shoulders in the grain market and pretending to harvest crops do not make them a well-wisher of labourers and farmers," Chautala said.
"Naveen Jindal and Sushil Gupta are insulting farmers and labourers by doing such drama... Where were both of them during the farmers' movement (against now- repealed farm laws)?" Chautala asked.
"This drama is being done only to get the votes of poor and innocent farmers and labourers," he said in a statement.
Abhay Chautala said that Gupta was a member of Rajya Sabha for six years, and asked "did he raise the issue of farmers even once".
"Gupta never went to the fields to meet the farmers. If you ask Gupta to stand in a field of barley and wheat, he will not be able to tell the difference," he claimed.
Hitting out at the BJP, Chautala said the party, which claims it will win more than 400 seats in the general elections, has to "borrow" candidates from other parties.
He was referring to seats like Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Hisar, where leaders from other parties joined the saffron party recently and were given tickets.
"The BJP will not be able to win even 200 seats this time," Chautala claimed.
Polling for all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.
The AAP is fighting the Kurukshetra seat being a part of opposition's INDIA bloc while the remaining nine seats will be contested by the Congress.