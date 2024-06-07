LS polls: IUML leader urges women to skip victory roadshow for religious reasons

Kannur (Kerala), Jun 7 (PTI) A purported audio message from a local IUML leader has asked the members of the party's women's wing not to take part in the roadshow being organised in a town here on Friday to celebrate the Lok Sabha election victory of UDF candidate Shafi Parambil.

However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the Congress-led UDF, said that no such instructions had been issued by them.

The audio message cites religious reasons for issuing such a directive to the women members of the IUML.

The message further states that the directive was being issued following videos of the IUML's women members enthusiastically celebrating in a roadshow of Parambil on Thursday that went viral.

The senior leadership of the IUML said the party has not issued any such instructions as women did take part in such celebrations organised in other assembly constituencies in connection with Parambil winning the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat.

Parambil, the UDF candidate from Vadakara LS seat, had defeated CPI(M)'s nominee and popular face K K Shailaja by a thumping margin.

Senior party leader K M Shaji said the purported audio message by some local leader has nothing to do with the IUML and therefore, the party was not going to comment one way or another about it.

"Since the party has not issued any such instructions, there is no need for us to comment about it," he told PTI.

Later, Shahul Hameed, general secretary of the Kuthuparamba assembly constituency committee of IUML and who allegedly made the audio message, said that "unnecessary controversy" was being created over it.

He told a TV channel that neither the party nor the Kuthuparamba committee want to sideline women.

He said the instruction was issued as the celebration by women of the party at a roadshow of Parambil became a subject matter of discussion in society with people stating that enthusiasm showed "crossed all limits".

Hameed said that women in public life have to mandatorily follow certain religious instructions on how to conduct themselves and that is why the message was issued.

The audio message in question asked members of the IUML's women's wing to be present for the reception organised by the UDF and celebrate Parambil's win in an "orderly manner" by paying their respects and not take part in the roadshow.

The message also allegedly states that the League's women members need not show the same enthusiasm as done by women of other political parties. PTI HMP HMP KH