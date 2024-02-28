2024 LS polls: IUML to field two sitting MPs from Malappuram and Ponnani

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday announced the candidature of its two sitting MPs for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The IUML is the second largest coalition partner in the opposition Congress-headed United Democratic Front in Kerala.

While party veteran E T Muhammed Basheer will contest from Malappuram, another sitting Lok Sabha MP Abdul Samad Samadani would try his luck from Ponnani, party supremo Palakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters here.

The IUML would also contest one seat in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he said.