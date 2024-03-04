LS polls: Jammu ADGP calls for proactive measures to maintain law and order

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Monday conducted a comprehensive review security apparatus and readiness for the election in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district and called for proactive measures to maintain law and order in the run-up to the polls.

The ADGP laid focus on assessing the current trends in terrorists movement, identifying areas of concern and formulating effective action plans to address them, a spokesman said.

"To assess the preparedness for the forthcoming elections, the ADGP conducted a comprehensive review of Poonch district's security apparatus, crime situation, and election readiness," he said.

The spokesman added that the ADGP during his visit to Poonch discussed strategies for enhancing security measures and tackling potential challenges in the district.

Expressing satisfaction with the existing security infrastructure, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) emphasized the importance of proactive measures to maintain law and order, especially in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

He underscored the significance of maintaining vigilance, fostering community engagement and leveraging technological advancements to combat any potential terror attack threats effectively.

In addition to reviewing security and crime-related matters, the ADGP also inspected the election preparedness measures undertaken by the district administration.

He assessed the deployment of security personnel, logistics arrangements and other essential aspects to ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

A detailed presentation was given by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas and later the ADGP accompanied by the other officers paid a visit to the Behramgalla police post and interacted with the jawans. PTI AB AS AS