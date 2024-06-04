LS polls: Kangana, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav among women candidates leading with comfortable margin

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Women candidates like Selja, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav and Misha Bharti are leading by a significant margin in their respective constituencies in the general elections.
Amethi's incumbent MP Smriti Irani and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi are among MPs trailing by huge margin in their constituencies. Selja, Congress candidate from Sirsa, is also leading from her constituency by over 2.5 lakh votes, as of 3.35 pm.
Bansuri Swaraj, who has been fielded by the BJP from New Delhi constituency is leading by over 50,000 votes.
A total of 797 women contested the Lok Sabha elections.
Some of the prominent women candidates who are leading in the contest include Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav and Misha Bharti.
At 3 pm, Ranaut, first time contender from BJP in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, is leading by over 70,000 against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.
Incumbent MP from Mathura Hema Malini is leading from the constituency with a margin of over 2 lakh votes against Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar.
Dimple Yadav, the incumbent MP from Mainpuri, has also maintained a comfortable lead of over 2 lakh against BJP's Jayveer Singh.
Misha Bharti, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, is also leading against union minister and incumbent MP from Bihar's Pataliputra by a margin over nearly 50,000 votes.
Mahua Moitra, incumbent MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, is also leading in her seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes while Baramati's incumbent MP Supriya Sule also leading by over 20,000 votes.
DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, incumbent MP from Thoothukkudi, is also leading from her constituency by over 2.5 lakh votes.