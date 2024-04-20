LS polls: Lakshadweep records 83.88 per cent voter turnout

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Apr 20 (PTI) Lakshadweep, where elections to the Lok Sabha were held on April 19 in a single phase, recorded a voter turnout of 83.88 per cent.

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a fierce battle between MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Mohammed Faizal and Congress leader and former MP Hamdullah Sayeed.

Of the total registered 57,784 voters in Lakshadweep, 48,468 cast their votes, according to data released by the Lakshadweep election officials.

Of those who casted their votes, 24,190 were men and 24, 278 were women.

Voting was held in 55 booths in 10 inhabited islands of the union territory.

Most of the islands recorded an average turnout of over or around 85 per cent, except for Minicoy which registered an average polling of 63.78 per cent, according to the data.

Lakshadweep had recorded a voter turnout of nearly 60 per cent till 5pm on Friday.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the island archipelago had recorded a total voter turnout of 85.14 per cent. PTI HMP HMP ROH