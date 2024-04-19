LS polls: Lakshadweep witnesses nearly 60 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm

Kavaratti, Apr 19 (PTI) Nearly 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 5 pm in the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency, where present MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Mohammed Faizal is engaged in a fierce battle with Congress leader and former MP Hamdullah Sayeed.

According to Election Commission officials, polling commenced at 7.30 am across the 10 inhabited islands, with 59.02 per cent of votes cast by 5 pm.

Formally, polling concluded at 6.30 pm, they said.

An official said the figures provided are preliminary, as voters who were in line by this deadline were given the opportunity to cast their votes.

The constituency spans across the 10 inhabited islands of the Lakshadweep Archipelago, with an electorate of 57,784 as per data shared by the Election Commission.

Out of this total, 28,506 are women voters.

T P Yousuf of the NCP (Ajith Pawar) is also contesting the election.