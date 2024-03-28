LS polls: LDF candidate Mukesh and BJP's Ashwini file nominations

Kollam/Kasaragod: A candidate each from the ruling LDF in Kerala and the BJP-led NDA on Thursday filed their nominations for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in the southern state on April 26.
Actor-cum-politician Mukesh, the LDF candidate from Kollam constituency, was the first among all the candidates from Kerala to file his nomination.
M L Ashwini, the BJP nominee from Kasaragod constituency, was the other candidate who filed nomination in the morning.
Speaking to reporters later, Mukesh said he was able to be the first one to file nomination as "I have no doubts".
"I did not have to wait for someone's arrival or for a final decision to be taken. There was no confusion and no doubt. Even though nominations were to be filed from today, the Left front did it today itself," he said.
Ashwini offered prayers at the Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple near Kasaragod town before walking to the District Collector's office, accompanied by a crowd of BJP workers and supporters, to file her nomination papers.
According to the Election Commission (EC) notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the last date for filing of nominations is April 4.
Subsequently, the nominations would be scrutinised on April 5 and April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of the candidatures, the EC notification said.
The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.