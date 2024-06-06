LS polls: Maharashtra CM Shinde meets newly-elected Shiv Sena MPs

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde here on Thursday met his party's newly-elected MPs.

All the seven winners from the Shiv Sena - Shrikant Shinde, Naresh Mhaske, Prataprao Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumre, Dharyasheel Mane, Ravindra Waikar and Shrirang Barne - met the CM at his official residence 'Varsha'.

Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Mandlik and Rahul Shewale, who lost the polls, outgoing MP Krupal Tumane, and party MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat were also present on the occasion.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena contested 15 seats in the state and won 7.

The CM-led Sena contested polls along with its Mahayuti allies BJP and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP contested 28 seats and won 9, the NCP fielded candidates in 4 seats and bagged 1, while their ally RSP contested 1 seat and faced defeat.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose constituents include the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), won 30 seats in the state. PTI MR GK