LS polls: Modi to visit Kerala on Apr 15

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend two public meetings in Kerala on April 15 in a bid to make a significant electoral victory in the southern state.

Advertisment

Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts, party sources confirmed.

In a move aimed at boosting the support for the saffron party for the April 26 polls, he will attend two public meetings, one in each of the two districts on April 15, the sources said.

This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive roadshow in Palakkad district.

Advertisment

His Palakkad roadshow followed his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Prior to that, he had visited the state twice in January and once in February. These visits included both official and party functions.

The general elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 for 20 constituencies. PTI HMP HMP KH