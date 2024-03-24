LS polls: More than 40 per cent voters in 30-49 age group in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) More than 40 per cent of the total 9.2 crore persons eligible to vote in Maharashtra are in the age group of 30 to 49, as per the state electoral office data.

Only 1.27 per cent electors are in the age group of 18 to 19, it said.

Women outnumber men among the voters aged above 70.

Maharashtra has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

In the western state, 2,07,90,742 electors (22.59 per cent) are in the age group of 30 to 39 and 2,02,33,507 (21.98 per cent) in the 40-49 years bracket, as per the voters' data till March 18.

Among the 30-39 age group of voters, 1,07,67,025 are males, 1,00,21,747 females and 1,970 third gender persons.

In the 40-49 age bracket of electors, 1,05,46, 482 are males, 96,86,204 females and 821 third gender persons.

There are 11,72,418 new voters, including 6,91,863 males, 4,80,454 females and 101 third gender persons.

In the 50-59 age bracket, there are 1,53,51,271 eligible voters, comprising 77,41,823 males, 76,09,139 females and 309 from the third gender. This age group accounts for 16.68 per cent of the voters.

There are 10.66 per cent voters in the 60-69 age bracket. Out of these 98,12,225 electors, 50,19,901 are male, 47,92,197 female and 127 third gender persons.

The 70-79 age group accounts for 5.8 per cent of the total electorate with 53,38,281 voters - 26,31,290 males, 27,06,934 females and 57 from the third gender.

In the 80-89 age group, there are 20,95,822 voters, including 9,44,115 males, 11,51,695 females and 12 third gender persons. This group accounts for 2.28 per cent of the electors.

There are 5,31,614 voters above the age of 80, accounting for 0.58 per cent of the electorate, including 2,34,674 males, 2,96,939 females and one third gender person.

There are 52,769 voters above the age of 100, while there are 13,13,623 votes aged above 85.

As many as 1,84,841 new voters have been registered between March 17 and 22, the state electoral office said. PTI MR GK