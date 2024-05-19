LS polls: Mumbai police make over 200 preventive arrests; 46 held under anti-drugs law

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Mumbai police held extensive drills, made over 200 preventive arrests and took action against drug peddlers to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Lok Sabha polls in the metropolis, an official said on Sunday.

In the past two days, the police have nabbed seven wanted accused, arrested 17 persons facing non-bailable warrants and took action against 46 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Polling will be held in six seats in Mumbai and seven others in the fifth and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on May 20.

Over 30,000 policemen have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order during voting, which will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, the official said.

Patrolling in sensitive areas is being conducted, while checkpoints have been set up at several places, he said.

Action has been taken against 31 people after illegal weapons were recovered from them, he said, while 25 persons were held in connection with gambling and sale of liquor in the past two days, he said.

The police have arrested 212 people on their records under preventive measures.

The official said that 5,836 vehicles were checked of which 1,558 vehicles have been penalised for violations.

More than 700 hotels, lodges and guest houses were also checked in these two days, he added. PTI ZA NR