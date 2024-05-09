LS polls: Nashik Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Badgujar gets externment notice from cops

Nashik, May 9 (PTI) Amid Lok Sabha polls, the Nashik unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sudhakar Badgujar was on Thursday issued an externment notice by the police, an official said.

He had refused to accept it at his home initially but later relented and also met Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut, the official added.

"An externment notice under Bombay Police Act has been issued to Sudhakar Badgujar in connection with a poll related case of 2014 in which he was convicted. Badjugar told us he had filed an appeal in the High Court and sought time to present necessary documents. We have given him eight days," DCP Raut said.

Hitting out at the administration, Badgujar said, "A criminal is generally externed. I am a people's representative. What wrong have I done? Action is taken against me but not against (sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate) Hemant Godse." "Action must be taken against Godse as well. This is politically motivated just to ensure I do not campaign for the May 20 Lok Sabha poll here. This decision was taken in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meeting yesterday," Badgujar alleged. PTI COR BNM