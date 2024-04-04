LS polls: Navneet Rana files nomination from Amravati, VBA's Ambedkar from Akola

Amravati, Apr 4 (PTI) Sitting MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday filed nominations for the Amravati and Akola Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Ambedkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks other parties over dynastic politics but the BJP's Akola candidate Anup Dhotre is son of sitting MP Sanjay Dhotre.

Addressing a rally before Rana, who had won the Amravati seat in 2019 as an Independent backed by several opposition parties, filed her nomination papers, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Supreme Court had set aside the 2021 Bombay High Court order and restored her Scheduled Caste certificate.

Fadnavis also attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for jailing Rana during the rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. PTI CORS CLS BNM