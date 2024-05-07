LS polls: Nearly 25 % voter turnout in Karnataka's 14 constituencies till 11 am

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) An estimated 24.48 percent turnout was reported till 11 am since voting began for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka in 14 constituencies, on Tuesday.

The polling began at 7 am today and will end at 6 pm.

About 24.48 per cent of the electorate cast their ballots in the first four hours of voting, election officials said.

Out of the 14 segments, highest turnout of 27.65 per cent was recorded in Uttara Kannada, followed by Shimoga 27.22 per cent, and least 22.05 per cent in Raichur.

A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering northern districts, where more than 2.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 28,269 polling stations.

The Congress and BJP are locking horns on the electoral battleground again in less than a fortnight in Karnataka.

It's a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP in these segments. The JD(S) is not contesting in these seats and is supporting its NDA alliance partner -- the BJP.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26.

The segments where elections are being held are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state back then.

MP Umesh Jadhav, who is contesting from Gulbarga against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, Congress' candidates -- Anjali Nibalkar, Prabha Mallikarjun and Samyukta Patil from Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Bagalkot Lok Sabha segments, respectively, and also former Minister and BJP leader G Janardhana Reddy were among the promInents who voted. PTI KSU AMP RS SDP