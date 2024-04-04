LS polls: 'Nomination filing first, name announcement later' Sena strategy to contain dissent

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has adopted a strategy of announcing the names of candidates of critical seats after they have filed nomination papers in order to minimise rebellion.

Advertisment

The party, which fielded Raju Parve in place of sitting MP Krupal Tumane in Ramtek (SC) in Vidarbha, did not announce the former's name officially till he filed his nomination papers on March 27, which was the last date to do so. The seat goes to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The name of Parve, a Congress MLA who joined the Shiv Sena recently, figured in the first list of eight candidates announced by the ruling party on March 28.

"The party has adopted a strategy to declare the names only after filing of nomination papers. The official candidate is asked to keep his papers ready. This is to avoid rebellion. If anyone does try to file nomination it can be contained," said a functionary.

Advertisment

This strategy was evident when the party did not declare candidates till the last minute for Yavatmal-Washim and Hingoli seats. The Sena has replaced five-time MP Bhavana Gawli from Yavatmal-Wasgim and sitting MP Hemant Patil from Hingoli.

It has fielded Hemant Patil's wife Rajashree Patil from Yavatmal-Washim in Vidarbha and Baburao Kadam Kohlikar from Hingoli in Marathwada.

The candidates were told well in advance about their candidature on and nominations were filed on Thursday, which was the last day for the process, the functionary said.

The Shiv Sena, which has replaced three sitting MPs so far, is likely to replace Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar. The fate of Nashik MP Hemant Godse hangs in the balance as allies BJP and NCP have staked claim to the seat.

On March 28, the Shinde-led party had announced candidates for eight seats. These are Mumbai South-Central (Rahul Shewale), Kolhapur (Sanjay Mandlik), Shirdi (Sadashiv Lokhande), Buldhana (Prataprao Jadhav), Hingoli (Hemant Patil who was later replaced by Kohlikar), Maval (Shrirang Barne), Ramtek (Raju Parve) and Hatkanangle (Dhairyasheel Mane). PTI PR BNM