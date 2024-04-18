LS polls not about winning or losing but to 'save democracy, Constitution': CM Mann

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about winning or losing but for "saving the Constitution and democracy" as he accused the BJP-led Centre of sending rival party leaders behind bars.

Mann was addressing party workers and volunteers after holding a meeting with the 13 party candidates in the state in Mohali's Zirakpur.

Addressing the gathering, Mann alleged a "big crisis" has come up before the country as he accused the Narendra Modi government of putting rival party leaders behind bars. "These elections are not about winning or losing. The 2024 elections are for saving the Constitution and democracy," he said.

Referring to his poll campaign in Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra (Haryana), Mann claimed people are saying that what happened with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was wrong. They are saying that they will avenge this with vote, Mann further said.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Mann said that in just 10 years, AAP has become a national party, besides forming governments in two states, having 10 Rajya Sabha members, five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa and a mayor in Chandigarh.

This is "irritating" the BJP and that is why it wanted to stop us, he claimed.

Mann further said the farmers in Punjab are now not allowing BJP candidates to enter villages as the party did not allow them to head towards Delhi.

"You (BJP) did not allow them (farmers) to enter Delhi. Farmers are now not allowing you to enter villages. It is simple math," said Mann.

Asking people to vote in favour of AAP in the Lok Sabha polls, Mann said they should vote for Punjab and the future of their children. "Set up a record of 13-0 in favour of AAP," said Mann. PTI CHS VSD MNK MNK