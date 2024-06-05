LS polls: One of the richest candidates from T'gana, Vishweshwar Reddy wins from Chevella

Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) One of the richest candidates in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, has won from Chevella constituency by margin of over 1.72 lakh votes.
Vishweshwar Reddy got 8,09,882 votes, while his nearest rival G Ranjit Reddy of the Congress secured 6,36,985 votes.
Vishweshwar Reddy, an engineer, started his political career with BRS (then TRS) and became an MP from Chevella. He quit the party and joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections. Later, he joined the BJP.
He completed Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from University of Madras and did his MS in the USA.
Vishweshwar Reddy had declared family assets worth Rs 4,568 crore, according to an affidavit he had filed with the election authorities.
Reddy holds 17.77 lakh shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd worth Rs 973.22 crore at Rs 6,170 apiece while his wife Sangita Reddy has 24.32 lakh shares worth Rs 1500.85 crore.
Sangita Reddy is Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group founded by her father Dr C Prathap Reddy.