LS polls: Only Sangli candidate announced without consultations, admits Sharad Pawar

Kolhapur, May 2 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday admitted the candidate for Sangli Lok Sabha seat was announced without consultation between constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate from Sangli even as MVA ally Congress was keen to contest. The decision led to friction between the two parties, resulting in Congress' Vishal Patil contesting as an Independent.
Queried about merit not being followed during seat sharing discussions in the MVA, Pawar told reporters "Sangli is an exception where the decision was announced without discussions".
He said he found out from television about the announcement (of Chandrahar Patil's candidature).
On being asked if the situation can be rectified since a three-corner fight would only benefit the ruling BJP, Pawar said, "Now that a decision has been taken, lets face the situation. Let the people decide." Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7 in Sangli, where sitting BJP MP Sanjakaka Patil will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil and Independent Vishal Patil.
The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP(SP) and the Congress. PTI MR BNM