LS polls: Oppn parties criticise EC over delay in making public final voting figures of phases 1, 2

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress, CPI(M) and the TMC on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

The commission in the evening made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26.

Voting for the general elections is being held in seven phases, the remaining are on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

"Finally, ECI (Election Commission of India) has put out the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases which are substantially, not marginally as is normal, higher than the initial figures," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on X.

"But why are the absolute numbers of voters in each parliamentary constituency not put out? Percentages are meaningless unless this figure is known," he said.

Yechury alleged that apprehensions of manipulation of results continue as total voter numbers can be altered at the time of counting. Total number of voters in each constituency was always available on ECI website till 2014 and the commission must be transparent and put out this data, he said.

"I'm talking of absolute number of registered voters in each constituency not the number of polled votes which will be known only after postal ballots are counted. Why is the total number of voters in each constituency not being put out? ECI must answer," he added.

The EC stated that a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in phase one and 66.71 per cent in phase two of the ongoing polls.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on X said, "Important. Four days after phase two ends, Election Commission releases final voting figures. A bump up (jump in turnout) of 5.75 per cent from what EC released 4 days ago." "Is this normal? What am I missing here?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is essential for the ECI to be timely and transparent about all election-related data, and it should come out with the figures and make them public.

"For the first time, even 11 days after the first phase of the polls and four days after the second phase, the final voter turnout has not been published by the ECI. In the past, ECI used to publish the final voter turnout immediately after voting or within 24 hours. Only approximate polling figures are available on ECI's website. What accounts for this delay," he asked in a post on X.

O'Brien had earlier alleged, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi got the law changed in Parliament to get his own umpire and destroy the Election Commission." Now, after two phases, the ECI is yet to disclose final polling data, he said.

"Why the delay? The first two phases didn't go well, did they! And EC, why no press conference after every phase," he asked.

O'Brien was referring to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, that provides for appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners by a panel excluding the Chief Justice of India.

The law has provisions for a Selection Committee, chaired by the prime minister, leader of the opposition and a Union minister, to make recommendations to the President for appointment of CEC and election commissioners.

Yechury had said, "This is very disturbing. Raises serious apprehensions on manipulation of results." "ECI has not disclosed the final poling figures of the first two phases. Only approximate polling percentages are put out. Total voters registered in a parliamentary constituency are not on ECI website. Percentages announced are, hence, meaningless and misleading," he said . PTI AO/SKC ANB ANB