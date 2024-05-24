Advertisment
National

2024 LS polls: Over 11 crore voters to decide fate of 889 candidates in penultimate phase

NewsDrum Desk
Polling officials receive the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) at KP Inter College on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj, Friday, May 24, 2024

New Delhi: Over 11 crore voters will decide the fate of 889 candidates contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats.

Polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also be held on Saturday. The election there was postponed from phase three to six due to logistical issues owing to adverse weather conditions.

In a statement issued on Friday, the poll panel said the India Meteorological Department has predicted "no adverse impact" of cyclone in poll-going constituencies. But it gave no details.

Some Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Odisha along with some parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal would also go for polls on Saturday in phase six.

Over 11.13 crore people, include 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender electors, are eligible to vote in the sixth phase.

The Election Commission has urged the voters in the urban centres, including Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad to break the trend of urban apathy by coming out in large numbers to vote on Saturday.

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Polling for 25 states and Union Territories and 428 seats was completed in the first five phases of the elections.

