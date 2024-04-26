LS polls: Over 11% voting recorded in 8 constituencies of UP till 9 am

Lucknow: An average voter turnout of over 11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Advertisment

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Election Commission officials said 14.32 per cent votes were polled in Amroha, 12.28 per cent in Meerut, 11 per cent in Baghpat, 10.67 per cent in Ghaziabad, 11.57 in Gautam Budhnagar, 11.99 in Bulandshahr, 12.20 per cent in Aligarh and 10.09 in Mathura till 9 am.

Voting is taking place in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura constituencies.

Advertisment

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in television serial "Ramayan".

The ruling BJP has fielded Govil from his native place Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Danish Ali of the Congress is contesting the polls from Amroha.

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies.