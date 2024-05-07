LS polls: Over 1.5 cr people eligible to vote in Delhi

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Over 1.5 crore voters in the national capital, more than 8.85 lakh voters from last polls are eligible to vote on May 25, election officials said on Tuesday.

P Krishnamurthy, the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi, said amongst the voters, 2.52 lakh are first-time voters. Over 82 lakh voters are men and more than 69 lakh are women, he said.

The number of third genders in this election is 1,228, he said.

The election commission has made facility of more than 13,000 polling stations at 2627 locations. The gender ratio has also increased by 33 points to 851 this time from 818 in 2019, the election official said.