LS polls: Over 25 pc turnout recorded in 8 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh till 11 am

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) A average voter turnout of 25.20 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Friday in eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh where voting is underway in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Polling began at 7 am and according to the Election Commission, till 11 am, 29.84 per cent voting was reported in Saharanpur, 23.35 per cent in Moradabad, 25.89 per cent in Kairana, 26.89 per cent in Nagina, 26.94 per cent in Pilibhit, 25.50 per cent in Bijnor, 20.71 per cent in Rampur and 22.62 per cent in Muzaffarnagar.

These seats fall in the Jat and sugarcane belt of the state.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray in this phase are the BJP's Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad from Nagina.

The ruling BJP has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, while the Samajwadi Party has allied with the Congress for the election. The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to go solo.

A total of 80 candidates -- 73 men and seven women -- are in the fray in the first phase.

The Election Commission (EC) said 1.43 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said polling was underway at 14,849 polling booths.

To ensure security, 6,018 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 35,750 constables and 24,992 home guard personnel, along with 60 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed. PTI CDN IJT IJT