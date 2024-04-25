LS polls: Over 300 SVEEP events in Noida to improve voter turnout

Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) Over 300 programmes were conducted under SVEEP in Noida in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in a bid to increase voter turnout, officials on Thursday said.

The programmes included cyclothon, marathon, all-women rally, drives by transgenders, youth, specially-abled persons, they said.

The officials said that the campaigns were also carried out in collaboration with the residents welfare associations in sectors and apartment owners associations in housing societies to check "urban apathy" Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy.

Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, which comprises the cities of Noida and Greater Noida, has witnessed low voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls so far.

It recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 60.38 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009, according to the Election Commission statistics.

The constituency has consistently recorded voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009, the data showed.

"We have made all arrangements at polling booths and expect voter turnout in large numbers. Widespread awareness campaign has been held here," District Magistrate and District Election Officer Manish Kumar Verma told PTI.

While announcing the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 16, Verma had noted the "urban apathy" among some citizens in the constituency resulted in low voter turnout here in the past.

District Social Welfare and SVEEP officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh since the MCC came into effect, around 300 big and small voter awareness programmes have been held in the constituency.

"We have reached out to students in schools and colleges, held campaigns in markets, cinema halls, bus stands and auto stands to raise awareness," Singh said.

"This is the first time that voting booths will be set up inside some of the large group housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida. We have reached out to residents in sectors and in societies, in villages," he added.

The officer said that as part of the awareness drive, all-women rally and marathons were held, special rallies were also conducted by transgenders, youth, specially-abled.

"'Nukkad natak' and 'prabhat pheri' were also held at various locations in a bid to raise awareness and encourage voters to use their right to franchise," Singh added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on Friday and has 26.75 lakh registered voters, including 14.50 lakh males, 12.24 lakh female and 119 third gender, according to official data. PTI KIS AS AS