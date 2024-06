New Delhi: In the seventh and last phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, 11.31% voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours on Saturday.



Here is the state-wise voting percentage till 9 am:



Bihar - 10.58%

Chandigarh - 11.64%

Himachal Pradesh - 14.35%

Jharkhand - 12.15%

Odisha - 7.69%

Punjab - 9.64%

Uttar Pradesh - 12.94%