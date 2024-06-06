LS polls: Phase 7 turnout 63.88%; phase 4 recorded highest voter participation among all phases

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Polling in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections recorded a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent as against 61 per cent in the corresponding phase in 2019, data from the Election Commission on Thursday showed.

In absolute numbers, out of 10.6 crore electors, 6.42 crore exercised their franchise in the last phase of parliamentary polls. As many as 57 seats went to polls in the seventh phase on June 1.

The sixth phase of polls held on May 25 recorded a turnout of 63.37 per cent. Fifty-eight constituencies spread across eight states went to polls in the sixth phase.

According to data issued earlier by the poll panel, the fifth phase of the general elections held on May 20 recorded a turnout of 62.20 per cent. As many as 49 seats in eight states went to polls in this phase.

The fourth phase, in which 86 constituencies in 10 states went to polls on May 13, recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent, the highest among the six phases.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states recorded a turnout of 66.14 per cent.

In the second phase, held on April 26 in 88 seats across 13 states, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent, marginally higher than the first phase. In the third phase, 94 seats across 11 states went to polls on May 7 and recorded a turnout of 65.68 per cent.