LS polls phase 7: UP records over 55.60 per cent voter turnout

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded a polling percentage of 55.60 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Voting ended at 6 pm sealing the fate of 144 candidates in 13 constituencies of the state, including Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

Poll officials said that the voter turnout figure could increase as data is being compiled.

Besides Varanasi, the other seats where polling took place were Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa told reporters on Saturday evening that the seventh phase of polling went off peacefully. The final voter turnout data for the 13 seats will be released on Sunday, he said.

Rinwa also announced that the families of polling personnel and home guards who died due to heat while on duty on Friday evening will be given Rs 15 lakh each according to the instructions of the EC.

On Friday, officials had said 13 election personnel posted in Mirzapur district died due to high fever and high blood pressure amid the scorching heat. Twenty-three others are admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur. they said.

Three more people posted on election duty in Sonbhadra district also died and eight people fell ill due to heat, a senior official said.

On the 13 deaths, Mirzapur State Medical College Principal Dr. Raj Bahadur Kamal told 'PTI' that seven were home guards, three sanitation workers, a clerk posted in the office of the chief medical officer, a consolidation officer and a peon of the home guard team died.

According to the EC, the polling percentage data compiled is -- Ballia 51.84, Bansgaon 51.59, Chandauli 60.34, Deoria 55.30, Ghazipur 55.21, Ghosi 54.87, Gorakhpur 54.69, Kushinagar 57.29, Maharajganj 60.08, Mirzapur 57.72, Robertsganj 55.92, Salempur 51.25 and Varanasi 56.35.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament among all states and Union Territories.

The bypoll for the Duddhi (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) assembly constituency in Sonbhadra district was also held on Saturday. The poll percentage recorded in Duddhi stood at 55.79.

Six candidates contested from the Duddhi seat that fell vacant after BJP MLA Ram Dular's disqualification following his conviction in a rape case.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercised his franchise in Gorakhpur, while Union Minister Anupriya Patel, a candidate from Mirzapur, cast her vote in Mirzapur.

Gorakhpur has earlier been represented in the Lok Sabha by Adityanath for five times. Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Pankaj Chaudhary and Patel contested from Chandauli, Maharajganj and Mirzapur respectively.

From Ghazipur, mafia don-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari was in the fray and from Ballia, former prime minister Chandrashekhar's son Neeraj Shekhar contested.

According to the EC, voting for all the Lok Sabha seats in the seventh phase, barring Robertsganj, ended at 6 pm. In the Robertsganj (SC) Lok Sabha seat and Duddhi assembly constituency, voting concluded at 4 pm.

In Ballia, a 70-year-old man collapsed and died at a polling booth set up at a primary school in Chak Bahuddin village, an official said.

While Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sikandarpur Ravi Kumar said Rambachan Chauhan fell ill before he could join the queue of voters at the booth, local residents claimed that he experienced dizziness while standing in the queue and fainted.

Voters in Ballia's Math Dhajju Giri village boycotted the polls over their demand for road connectivity and electricity supply. Local SHO Dharamveer Singh said there are about 900 voters in the village.

In Rasulpur village of Ballia, several voters boycotted the Lok Sabha polls and raised their demand for an underpass, saying they were facing great difficulties in its absence.

Rasra Sub Divisional Magistrate Alok Pratap Singh said despite efforts of Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, most of the people of the village remained firm in boycotting the elections. He said there are 1,098 voters in the village, but till last reports about 42 voters have cast their votes at this polling station.

In a series of posts tagging the Election Commission on 'X' , the Samajwadi Party alleged slow voting at a booth under the Chandauli Lok Sabha segment and accused the presiding officer at a booth in Ballia Lok Sabha constituency's Bairia and the BJP booth agents of rigging.

The party also alleged that CCTV cameras had been switched off by the administration at booths 430 and 431 in the Chanbe assembly segment under the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In Maharajganj district, voters were given a sapling each at the polling centre set up at a primary school in Nagar Panchayat Chowk.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc members Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress.

State Chief Electoral Officer Rinwa said there are 2,50,56,877 voters in the 13 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, including 1,17,44,922 women and 1,058 third-gender electors. PTI CDN NAV ANB ANB