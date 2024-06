New Delhi: In the seventh and last phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections, 40.09.3% voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm.

Here is the state-wise voting percentage till 1 pm:

Bihar - 35.65%

Chandigarh - 40.14%

Himachal Pradesh - 48.63%

Jharkhand - 46.8%

Odisha - 37.64%

Punjab - 37.8%

Uttar Pradesh - 39.31%

West Bengal - 45.07%