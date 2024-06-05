LS polls: Piyush Goyal wins by highest state margin of over 3.57 lakh votes, Waikar by just 48

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North constituency by a margin of 3,57,608 votes, the highest in the state, while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North-West seat candidate Ravindra Waikar won by a wafer-thin margin of 48, which is the lowest.

Goyal bagged 6,80,146 votes against Patil, who secured 3,22,538 votes, while Waikar got 4,52,644 votes while his rival Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 4,52,596.

In the keenly-watched battle of Baramati, Supriya Sule managed to retain the seat by defeating her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. Sule got 7,32,312 votes, while Pawar secured 5,73,979.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur for the third time, bagging 6,55,027 votes, as against his Congress rival Vikas Thakre who bagged 5,17,424 votes. Gadkari defeated Thakre by a margin of 1,37,603 votes.

In Jalna, Union minister and BJP candidate Raosaheb Danve was defeated by Congress' Kalyan Kale by a margin of 1,09,958 votes. Kale and Danve bagged 6,07,897 and 4,97,939 votes respectively.

In Dindori, NCP's (SP) Bhaskar Bhagre defeated Union minister Bharati Pawar by 1,13,119 votes. Bhagre and Pawar bagged 5,77,339 and 4,64,140 votes respectively.

Union minister and BJP candidate Kapil Patil suffered a defeat at the hands of Suresh Mhatre of NCP (SP) by a margin of 66,121 votes. Mhatre bagged 4,99,464 votes.

State forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar lost the Chandrapur seat to Congress MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar by a margin of 2,60,406 votes. Dhanorkar and Mungantiwar secured 7,18,410 and 4,58,004 votes respectively.

In Dhule, former Union minister and BJP's Subhash Bhamre was defeated by Congress' Shobha Bachhav by a thin margin of 3,831 votes. Bachhav bagged 5,83,866 votes.

Union minister and BJP candidate Narayan Rane registered a victory from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg against Shiv Sena (UBT) Vinayak Raut by securing a margin of 47,858 votes. Rane and Raut bagged 4,48,514 and 4,00,656 votes respectively.

In Thane, the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske defeated Shiv Sena's Rajan Vichare by a margin of 2,17,011. Mhaske got 7,34,231 votes while Vichare secured 5,17,220 votes.

In Mumbai North-East, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Patil defeated BJP's Mihir Kotecha by 29,861 votes. Patil bagged 4,50,937 votes, while Kotecha secured 4,21,076.

Mumbai Congress president and Mumbai North Central candidate Varsha Gaikwad defeated lawyer Ujjwal Nikam by 16,514 votes. Gaikwad bagged 4,45,545 votes as against Nikam's 4,29,031.

In Mumbai South-Central, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale was defeated by rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Desai by 53,384 votes. Desai secured 3,95,138 votes.

Former Union minister and two-time MP Arvind Sawant defeated Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav by 52,673 votes in Mumbai South. Sawant secured 3,95,655 votes.

In Kalyan, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde registered victory for the third time, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vaishali Darekar-Rane by a margin of 2,09,144. Shinde and Darekar-Rane bagged 5,89,636 and 3,80,492 votes respectively.

In Satara, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle defeated NCP's (SP) Shashikant Shinde by 32,771 votes. Bhonsle and Shinde bagged 5,71,134 and 5,38,363 votes respectively.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare won the Raigad seat by a margin of 82,784, defeating former Union minister and Shiv Sena candidate Anant Geete by securing 5,08,352 votes.

In Pune, former city mayor Murlidhar Mohol defeated Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar by a margin of 1,23,038 votes. Mohol and Dhangekar bagged 584728 and 461690 votes respectively.

In Maval, Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne got 6,92,832 votes and defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjog Waghere Patil by a margin of 96,615 votes.

NCP (SP) candidate Amol Kolhe retained Shirur by a margin of 1,40,951 and defeated NCP's Adhalrao Patil. Kolhe and Patil bagged 6,98,692 and 5,57,741 votes respectively.

In Ahmadnagar, NCP (SP) Nilesh Lanke trounced sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil by 28,929 votes. Lanke and Vikhe-Patil bagged 6,24,797 and 5,95,868 votes respectively.

In Beed, BJP's Pankaja Munde lost by a margin of 6,553 to NCP' Bajrang Sonawane. Munde secured 6,77,397 votes as against 6,83,950 by Sonawane.

In Amravati, Congress' Balwant Wankhade defeated BJP's Navneet Rana by 19,731 votes. Wankhade bagged 5,26,271 votes.

BJP's Raksha Khadse secured a third term from Raver, garnering 6,30,879 votes. She defeated NCP's (SP) Shriram Patil by a margin of 2,72,183.

Chhatrapati Shahu of the Congress won the Kolhapur seat by securing 7,54,522 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Mandlik.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate Sandipanrao Bhumre defeated incumbent MP Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM in Aurangabad by a margin of 1,34,650 votes. Bhumre bagged 4,76,130 votes.

In Sangli, independent candidate Vishal Patil defeated BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil by a margin of 1,00,053. Patil bagged 5,71,666 votes.

In Solapur, Praniti Shinde defeated BJP's Ram Satpute by 74,197 votes. PTI PR NP