LS polls: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X.

He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!" Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.