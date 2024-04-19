Advertisment
National

LS polls: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the BJP's election manifesto Sankalp Patra at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.

Advertisment

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X.

He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!" Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.

 

Narendra Modi 2024 LS polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Advertisment
Subscribe