LS polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhopal on April 24

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow on Wednesday evening in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of the BJP, a party functionary said on Monday.

It will be PM Modi's second roadshow in Madhya Pradesh and fifth visit to the state in the last 18 days.

The prime minister kickstarted his poll campaign in MP on April 7 with a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency, another bastion of the BJP which it has been winning since 1996.

BJP's Alok Sharma is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 7.

"Modi ji will lead the roadshow in the city on April 24 evening," Madhya Pradesh BJP's media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

The roadshow would cover a distance of 1.5 km from the old Vidhan Sabha to New Market area. It will commence around 7 pm, Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said when contacted over phone.

Nearly 2,000 police personnel, including 24 IPS officers, will be deployed for security during the roadshow, he added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Congress won only the Chhindwara constituency.

This time, the BJP is aiming for a clean sweep in the state.

The BJP has been winning the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat since 1989.

According to the Election Commission, there are 23,29,892 voters in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. PTI LAL GK