LS polls: PM Modi unveils BJP manifesto, outlines vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India’s 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

Describing the party’s ‘Sankal Patra’ as a document of his guarantee, Modi highlighted the achievements of 10 years of his government at the Centre and said the BJP has delivered on every promise it made so far.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. The BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto," Modi said while speaking at the release of the manifesto at the party headquarters here.

“This 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens the four strong pillars of a ‘Viksit Bharat’: 'Yuva Shakti', 'Nari Shakti', poor and farmers,” he said.

The manifesto talks about implementing the 'one nation, one poll' initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals world over, among others.

Modi said the BJP steadfastly takes bold and challenging decisions in the nation's interest, prioritising the country over the party itself.

“Nari Shakti Bill has become an Act. The BJP abrogated Article 370 and we brought CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act),” he said.

The prime minister said that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ is aimed at transforming the dreams of 140 crore people of the country into reality and make India a developed country.

“I had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that ‘Yahi Samay hai, Sahi Samay hai’ to shape India's destiny for the next 1,000 years...I present this Sankalp Patra to the people of the country as ‘Modi ki guarantee’ for their blessings. The country’s 140 crore people’s ambition is Modi’s mission,” he said.

“Bless us, give us more strength for the welfare of crores of citizens of Maa Bharati, to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, to implement this 'Sankalp Patra' at faster pace,” he said, adding that in times of prevailing unrest in different parts of the world, the necessity for a stable government with an unequivocal majority in India becomes even more pronounced.

Modi said that his government has already started working on a 100-day action plan and it will work on fulfilling the promises made in the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra' at a faster pace if voted to power.

“This new India has gained speed. It is impossible to stop it,” he said.

Modi said the BJP government has taken tough action against corruption and would continue to do so if voted to power again.

“Corruption deprives poor and middle-class families of their rights. Scams worth thousands of crores (of rupees) at the national level have been effectively checked. The underprivileged are now receiving their entitlements while those who looted them are going to jail. Strict action against the corrupt will continue. It’s Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

He also asserted that the BJP will work towards implementing the 'one nation, one election' initiative, and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest.

Reaching out to the voters in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is seeking to get a foothold, Modi announced that the BJP will work towards building Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world.

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of Tamil language," Modi said.

Thiruvalluvar was a noted Tamil poet and philosopher.

"Our Sankalp Patra empowers the four strong pillars of Viksit Bharat -- youth power, women power, poor and farmers. Our focus is on dignity of life, quality of life and employment through investments," Modi said.

After unveiling the party's manifesto, the prime minister first handed over its copies to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the manifesto embodies the guarantees the prime minister had given to the people of the country.

"Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24 carat gold and has emerged as the gold standard of governance," Singh said.

Singh, who helmed the manifesto committee, said more than 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country which have been incorporated into the manifesto. Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.