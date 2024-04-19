LS polls: Police chalk out strategy to step up security, border surveillance in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) An inter-state coordination meeting of police chiefs was held to discuss security arrangements and border surveillance in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The meeting was led by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Delhi, Madhup Tewari with police chiefs of neighbouring districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to discuss the issues for the general assembly elections, they said.

"Inter-state collaboration in maintaining law and order during critical periods such as elections is very important," Tewari said during the meeting held on Thursday night.

"The focus of the meeting was to discuss about the law and order situation," a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The officials also discussed several other matters such as deployment of additional police personnel and paramilitary forces on the state borders, vigil on flow of illicit liquor and money, and apprehension of wanted criminals, the officer said.

The officer further said the meeting aimed at fostering cooperation and synergy among law enforcement agencies by seamless exchange of intelligence and extending support to ensure the sanctity of electoral process.

Apart from Delhi Police officials, senior police officers from neighbouring districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Jhajjar participated in the meeting, the officer said.

"Gurgaon CP Vikas Arora, Faridabad CP Rakesh Arya, Noida Additional CP (ACP) Babloo Kumar, Jhajjar ACP, DCPs and Excise officers from Faridabad, and several other officers were present during the meeting," he added.

Another officer of Delhi Police said the key topics discussed in the meeting were to intensify inter-state border surveillance, implementation of joint patrol and checkpoints. PTI BM RPA