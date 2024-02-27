LS polls: Pradhan directs HEIs to conduct voter awareness activities from Feb 28-Mar 6

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to conduct voter awareness activities on their campuses from Wednesday till March 6.

The directive comes following a clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the first time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

"The upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections is going to be special, particularly for our youth who are turning 18. It will bring them an opportunity to make their voices heard as well as shape today’s and tomorrow’s politics. Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has given a clarion call to our youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers," Pradhan wrote on X. "In pursuance to PM Modi’s appeal, I have directed all HEIs in the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities at their campuses from 28th February to 6th March,” he added.

Pradhan said these activities will galvanise the youth and emphasise upon them the value of voting, making informed choices and participating in electoral processes for a more representative democracy. "I am sure, the spirit of #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye will motivate our first-time voters and youth to vote with pride,” Pradhan said.

India is gearing up for the next general elections to elect its 18th Lok Sabha, the schedule for which is likely to be announced next month. The last general elections in the country were held in 2019. PTI GJS AS AS