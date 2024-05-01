LS polls: Punjab CEO holds meeting with DCs, senior police officers

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Wednesday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers and district police chiefs to discuss issues and review the progress of preparations with regard to conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

During the meeting, the chief electoral officer reviewed the arrangements about polling stations, deployment of polling staff, vulnerable mapping, Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, webcasting, security personnel deployment, communication plan, interstate border as well as law and order situation among other arrangements to conduct a free and fair elections in the state.

The status of various activities such as voters information, webcasting, EVM storage and transporting, check on fake news, identification of vulnerable polling areas, setting up more model polling booths and law and order situation were reviewed and taken up with each district, according to an official release.

The officials informed the chief electoral officer about the various activities and initiatives being taken by them to achieve the goal of 'Iss Vaar 70 Paar' (target of achieving more than 70 per cent voting) in the elections.

They reiterated their commitment to following all guidelines and practices prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct transparent and smooth elections.

The chief electoral officer also asked the concerned officials to take adequate measures to mitigate the heat stroke to the polling staff through various measures at the training venue, dispersal centres, polling stations and collection centres.

He asked the staff to make provision of shade, drinking water, waiting area, good quality toilets for all staff at the polling stations and counting centres.

The chief electoral officer informed that a notification would be issued on May 7 for the seventh and last phase of voting in the state on June 1. PTI CHS AS AS