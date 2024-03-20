LS polls: Queue management application will give voters idea how many people are in queue: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) An innovative application has been created for the convenience of voters by allowing them to determine how long a queue at a particular polling station is on the day of polling, eliminating the need to stand in long queues, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Wednesday said.

"Through this application, the voters will get to know how many people are waiting in queue at polling stations. We are giving them an opportunity to check how long a queue is. The data will be updated every fifteen minutes and the voters will come to know how many males and how many females are waiting in a queue," Agarwal told PTI.

He said the Election Commission has given its approval for the application.

"Queue Management Application will remain posted on the Chief Electoral Officer's website and the voters can put their name and the particular number of a polling station and then they will get complete data," he said.

To begin with, this facility will be available in the urban areas, including in cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Panipat, he said.

In another initiative, Agarwal said, "We will also prepare a graph which will give data at which polling station at what time peak polling took place and at which time the number of voters is less. In the next election, we will post this data on our website." "We are living in an Information Technology era and we should be able to inform the people so as to facilitate them," he added.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said the law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, liquor and unaccounted cash worth Rs 7.2 crore till Tuesday in the state after the Model Code of Conduct came into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The seizures made till Tuesday include cash, liquor, drugs, with a total value of nearly Rs 7.2 crore," he said.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections on May 25.

In Haryana, nearly 1.99 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes for the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

The total polling stations in Haryana are 19,812. PTI SUN AS AS